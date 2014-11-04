UPDATE 2-Romania central bank cuts rates, reserve requirements

* Cenbank cuts 2014 inflation fcast to 1.5 pct from 2.2

* To cut minimum reserve requirements to 2 pct in 2 years

* Analysts see room for at least one more rate cut (Adds cenbank comments, analyst)

By Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank trimmed interest rates to a record low on Tuesday and cut the amount of cash banks must hold against hard currency liabilities, and economists said significantly lower than expected inflation may give it room to ease policy further.

Central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said a newly appointed panel of policymakers had unanimously decided to cut borrowing costs by a quarter percentage point to 2.75 percent.

“There were no question marks about this for the board backstage,” Isarescu said.

The bank also slashed its 2014 inflation forecast to 1.5 percent from 2.2 percent due to weak domestic consumption and falling international oil prices.

“We do have uncertainties about external developments ... mainly capital flow volatility, banking system deleveraging and geopolitical tensions,” Isarescu said.

The rate cut had been widely expected but the decision to reduce reserve requirements surprised markets, and Isarescu said they would come down further fast.

“I have said it before, the central bank plans to lower minimum reserve requirements for both leu and foreign currency liabilities closer to European levels of 2 percent during an interval of maximum 1-2 years.”

Banks must now hold a minimum 14 percent of their foreign currency liabilities as reserves, down from 16 percent, which will free up about 450 million euros in the market. Requirements for leu currency liabilities left were unchanged at 10 percent.

Analysts had expected interest rates to bottom out at 2.75 percent, but given sharp slides in oil prices and relative leu currency stability after Sunday’s first round of a presidential election they said they now expected at least one more cut.

“I think the central bank could cut interest rates once more in January and then they will stop,” said Mihai Patrulescu, senior economist at Unicredit Tiriac Bank in Bucharest.

“The minimum reserve requirement adjustment plan is more aggressive than I would have expected,”

In a bid to curb volatility in money market rates, the bank also narrowed the corridor of its standing facility. From Nov. 5, its lending rate will fall half a percentage point to 5.25 percent while the deposit rate remains at 0.25 percent.

FIRST MEETING

The meeting of the central bank board was the first since three of its nine members were replaced with parliament’s approval in late September, after the old board’s term expired.

Investors will be watching closely to see whether the changes lead to looser monetary policy.

Nine out of 12 analysts polled by Reuters last month had predicted the interest rate cut.

“Given the subdued inflation outlook, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a further cut or two over the coming months,” William Jackson, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics said in a research note.

“The bigger picture is that, irrespective of whether or not there are further interest rate cuts, low inflation will allow policy to remain extremely accommodative over the coming years.”

The leu was flat against the euro at 1610 GMT, a touch firmer from levels seen on Tuesday morning. Three-year bond yields touched a record low.

Inflation stood at 1.5 percent on the year in September, within the central bank’s 1.5-3.5 percent target. Isarescu said the inflation forecast for 2015 has also been cut to 2.2 percent, from 3 percent previously.

Meanwhile, analysts expect economic growth to slow to 2.2 percent this year from 3.5 percent in 2013.

On Tuesday the European Commission cut its 2014 growth estimate for Romania to 2 percent from 2.8 percent and said the government would have to hike taxes or cut spending next year to offset reductions in an employment tax and special building taxes or risk seeing its budget deficit soar to 2.8 percent. (Editing by Gareth Jones)