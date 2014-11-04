FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania cenbank cuts key rate to new record low as expected
November 4, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

Romania cenbank cuts key rate to new record low as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by one more quarter point to a new record low 2.75 percent as expected on Tuesday, lending a helping hand to a slowing economy.

In a surprise move, policymakers cut the minimum reserve requirement on commercial banks’ foreign currency liabilities to 14 percent from 16 percent.

All but three of the 12 analysts polled by Reuters last month expected the interest rate cut. They also saw rates bottoming out at the current level, but that may change if inflation remains subdued.

Governor Mugur Isarescu will give details about the decision in a news briefing at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Radu Marinas)

