Romania cenbank cuts key rate to new record low as expected
January 7, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Romania cenbank cuts key rate to new record low as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank shaved another quarter point off its benchmark interest rate to a new record low 2.50 percent as expected on Wednesday, as low inflation offered room to help spur the economy.

All but one of the 10 analysts polled by Reuters last month expected the interest rate cut. Most said they expected rates to bottom out at the current level, although that may change if inflation remains subdued.

Governor Mugur Isarescu will give details about the decision in a news briefing at 1300 GMT.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
