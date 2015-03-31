FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania cuts interest rates to new record low of 2.0 pct
March 31, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Romania cuts interest rates to new record low of 2.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, March 31 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank shaved another quarter point off its benchmark interest rate to a new record low of 2.00 percent as expected on Tuesday, with low inflation fuelling its room to ease.

The cut was in line with analysts’ expectations. Most have said they expect borrowing costs to bottom out at this level. But earlier this month the government announced sweeping tax cut plans which may fuel deflation.

On Tuesday, the bank also narrowed the corridor of its standing facility, cutting the rate at which it lends to commercial banks by half a percentage point to 3.75 percent. It left its deposit rate at 0.25 percent.

Governor Mugur Isarescu will give details about the decision in a news briefing at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)

