Romania keeps key interest rate flat as Greek crisis weighs
July 1, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 2 years ago

Romania keeps key interest rate flat as Greek crisis weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, July 1 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 1.75 percent on Wednesday, with analysts saying the Greek crisis has narrowed the easing space offered by low inflation.

It also decided to keep minimum reserve requirements for leu and hard currency liabilities at 8 and 14 percent respectively.

The move was in line with expectations by analysts who had updated their predictions after recent developments in the Greek debt crisis. In a Reuters poll in early June, six out of 11 analysts had projected a modest, 25 basis points cut.

Governor Mugur Isarescu will give details about the decision in a news briefing at 1200 GMT. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Matthias Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
