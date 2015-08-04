FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romanian central bank sounds new warning over tax cuts
August 4, 2015 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

Romanian central bank sounds new warning over tax cuts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Romanian central bank warned on Tuesday that the government’s planned tax cuts threatened the eastern European country’s economic stability, adding it had revised its inflation forecasts downwards as a result of the cuts.

The central bank kept rates on hold at a record low of 1.75 for a second consecutive meeting earlier on Tuesday, though the planned tax cuts could trigger tightening next year, analysts say. Inflation will be negative over the next three quarters, Governor Mugur Isarescu told a press conference.

“On the domestic front, the authorities envisage implementing a number of fiscal policy measures ... that have a direct impact on macroeconomic stability and the economic policy mix agreed upon with international institutions under the external financial arrangements,” the bank said in a statement.

“All these factors, which are likely to affect the global appetite for risk and investor perception regarding the Romanian economy, weigh on the management of domestic macroeconomic policies.” (Reporting by Radu-Sorin Marinas; editing by Matthias Williams)

