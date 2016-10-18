FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former top official at Romanian central bank indicted on graft charges
October 18, 2016

Former top official at Romanian central bank indicted on graft charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A Romanian former deputy central bank governor was indicted on graft charges on Tuesday by anti-corruption prosecutors after a months-long investigation into his time as speaker of parliament's lower house, the prosecutors said.

Bogdan Olteanu has been under house arrest since late July pending an inquiry into accusations he had accepted 1 million euros ($1.10 million) in 2008 to influence the government over a key appointment.

The charges relate to when Olteanu was a parliament speaker. He later became a deputy governor at the central bank.

Olteanu, who has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, resigned in August to avoid damage to the bank's reputation, the first senior official at the bank to have been investigated for graft.

No date has been set yet for his trial. ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

