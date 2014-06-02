FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania PM says will reappoint central bank governor in June: agency
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

Romania PM says will reappoint central bank governor in June: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, June 2 (Reuters) - Romania’s ruling leftist coalition will endorse central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu for a new mandate in June, a few months before his term expires, Prime Minister Victor Ponta was quoted as saying on Monday by state news agency Agerpres.

The European Union state’s central bank is run by an administration board of nine members, appointed by parliament for 5-year terms that can be renewed.

“We will appoint the central bank’s new board during the month of June, because their mandates expire in September, I think, but we can appoint them from June,” Ponta told reporters, adding his party will back Isarescu for a new term, as he was “categorically” viable for the position. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Matthias Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.