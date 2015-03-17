Romania gets green light to export pork to China

BUCHAREST, March 17 (Reuters) - European Union member Romania, has gained approval to export frozen pork to the Chinese market, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

“China’s decision to import pork from Romania is a great achievement for our economy ... today we can talk about a concrete step towards durable develoopment of our farming sector,” minister Daniel Constantin said in a statement.

He added that Smithfield Romania SA, a unit of U.S. group Smithfield Foods Inc has an official letter from Chinese authorities regarding aapproval for its registration in the Asian state. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by David Goodman)