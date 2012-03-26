Romania sells copper mine to Canadian group

BUCHAREST, March 26 (Reuters) - Romania sold its biggest copper mine, Cupru Min Abrud, to Canada’s Roman Copper Corp. for 200.8 million euros ($266 million) in a step forward for a long-delayed privatisation programme, the economy ministry said on Friday.

The state-owned company has estimated reserves of 900,000 tonnes of copper, or about 60 percent of the European Union state’s estimated copper reserves. The minimum price was set at 263.3 million lei ($80 million).

Former communist countries across the emerging EU have sold state holdings but Romania’s persistent failure to do so has left a huge, inefficient state sector and the bloc’s second-poorest economy, lagging its neighbours.

It agreed to an ambitious programme of selloffs under a 5 billion euro International Monetary Fund-led deal struck in 2011 but flunked a major test last year, failing to sell a minority stake in its top oil and gas group Petrom.

Other planned sales were delayed and that has put the spotlight on a deal to list a 15 percent stake in Transelectrica , the result of which is expected on Tuesday.

Four companies had bid for the mine - Roman Copper Corp., Australia’s OZ Minerals Ltd, Dutch Dundee Holding, and Ellatzite Med Ad from Bulgaria.

“The auction was awarded to in favour of the company Roman Copper Corp. Canada for the price of 200.8 million euros,” the economy ministry said in a statement. ($1 = 3.2960 Romanian lei) ($1 = 0.7540 euros) (Reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by Anthony Barker)