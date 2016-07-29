FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania's Olteanu inquiry won't impede policymaking, central bank says
July 29, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

Romania's Olteanu inquiry won't impede policymaking, central bank says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, July 29 (Reuters) - A criminal investigation by Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors against deputy central bank governor Bogdan Olteanu will not impede bank policymaking in Romania, the central bank said.

Prosecutors said on Friday they had detained Olteanu pending an investigation into allegations he received 1 million euros from a businessman in 2008 to persuade the government to appoint a governor for the Danube Delta.

Olteanu, 44, served as the speaker of parliament's lower house before being appointed to the central bank in 2009.

"The central bank notes it is operating normally, and the deputy governor's duties will be taken over by the other executive board members," the bank said in a statement. "The investigation ... aims at his activity before being appointed deputy governor by parliament." (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

