BUCHAREST Feb 5 Romania's Social Democrat government of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu on Sunday repealed a decree decriminalising some graft offences, a government source said.

"The decree was scrapped," a government official told Reuters, adding that an official statement would be released soon.

Romania's prime minister said on Saturday he was would scrap the decree following mass protests. It would have shielded dozens of politicians from prosecution for corruption.

(Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by John Stonestreet)