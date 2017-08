BUCHAREST, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Romania's Justice Minister Florin Iordache, who brought in the corruption decree that sparked protests by tens of thousands of Romanians, has handed over his duties to his deputy until Feb. 7, state news agency Agerpres said.

Constantin Sima will deal with "the intense activity required by the 2017 budget adoption", Agerpres news agency quoted a ministry official as saying. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Louise Ireland)