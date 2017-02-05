BUCHAREST Feb 5 Romania's Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu must hold talks with his justice minister and decide whether or not to sack him, the ruling party's leader said on Sunday, after mass protests forced the government into an embarrassing u-turn over a decree to decriminalise some graft offences.

"A discussion will take place ... to allow a decision regarding Florin Iordache and whether to keep him in his post," Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea told a local television station. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Richard Lough)