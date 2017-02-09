BRIEF-Clorox enters into $1.1 bln 5-yr unsecured revolving credit agreement
* Clorox Co- on February 8, 2017 entered into a $1.1 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
BUCHAREST Feb 9 Romanian Justice Minister Florin Iordache resigned on Thursday, as expected, over a government decree that had to be rescinded following mass street protests and international condemnation.
"I've submitted my resignation. I say that all that I've done was legal," Iordache told reporters. (Reporting by Radu Marinas, editing by Larry King)
* Clorox Co- on February 8, 2017 entered into a $1.1 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
(Adds data, analyst quote, table) Feb 10 Speculators cut their net-long U.S. dollar bets for a fifth straight week, to the lowest level since mid-October, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $17.07 billion in the week ended Feb. 7, down from $18.47 billion the previous week. CFTC data also showed a further reduction of net short bets on the Mexica
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (IFR) - The resignation of the Fed's de facto head of banking supervision announced on Friday comes as US President Donald Trump gears up efforts to scale back regulation.