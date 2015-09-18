Romanian prosecutors say PM's comments harmed judicial independence

BUCHAREST, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors asked the judicial regulator on Friday to look into whether Prime Minister Victor Ponta damaged the independence of the judiciary by making disparaging comments on social media after being indicted.

Ponta was indicted on Thursday on charges of forgery, money-laundering and being an accessory to tax evasion concerning his activity as a lawyer before holding public office, becoming the European Union state’s first sitting prime minister to be tried for graft.

He has repeatedly dismissed the accusations and resisted calls for his resignation.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, he touted Romania’s economic growth prospects and said the country’s only problem was “the obsession of a totally unprofessional prosecutor to assert himself in his career by inventing and imagining untrue deeds and situations from 10 years ago”.

He did not refer to any prosecutor by name.

“Because of his job, the comments made by Victor Ponta have a distinct impact on public opinion and are of a nature to undermine and hurt the institution where the prosecutor is working, as well as the independence of the judiciary,” the anti-corruption prosecuting agency DNA said in a statement.

“These comments question the objectivity with which criminal cases are undertaken as well as prosecutors’ moral and professional probity, which can gravely touch on the independence of the DNA.”

Romania is one of the EU’s most corrupt and least-developed states. A crackdown on high-level corruption has earned prosecutors praise from Brussels and from foreign investors.

The supreme magistrates’ council is Romania’s judicial regulator, which ensures that prosecutors and judges are independent. Over the years it has found that many public officials have impinged on judicial independence in public comments. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Janet Lawrence)