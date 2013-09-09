FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania Credit Europe plans 20 mln euro capital hike
September 9, 2013 / 10:38 AM / 4 years ago

Romania Credit Europe plans 20 mln euro capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Credit Europe Bank Romania plans to increase its share capital by 88.6 million lei ($26.04 million) to 763.6 million lei by issuing new shares to current holders, it said on Monday.

“This decision reconfirms our commitment to long-term presence on the local market,” Credit Europe Bank said in a statement.

Shareholders will meet on Sept. 16 to discuss the calendar.

Deleveraging by big European banking groups from their Romanian units will likely continue to rise, the head of the central bank’s supervisory department had said. ($1 = 3.4031 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Radu Marinas)

