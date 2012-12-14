Romania investigates 85 mln euro bank fraud

* Prosecutors ask for 20 people to be detained

* Case involves over-valuing property used as guarantees

* Underlines Romania’s struggle against corruption

BUCHAREST, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Romanian prosecutors investigating an 85 million euro ($111 million) bank fraud in which properties were overvalued to secure loans are questioning 20 people, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Prosecutors did not identify the banks but the Balkan country’s second-largest bank BRD, controlled by France’s Societe Generale, the local unit of Austria’s Volksbank AG, said they were cooperating with the probe.

The European Union has repeatedly expressed concerns about a failure to tackle graft and organised crime in Romania and neighbouring Bulgaria, the bloc’s poorest members which are both excluded from the passport-free Schengen zone as a result.

Borrowers had overestimated the value of their properties with the help of assessors, notaries and bank employees, said Nadina Spinu, spokeswoman for the organised crime prosecuting department DIICOT.

It has asked police to detain the accused for 24 hours.

It is the second major investigation launched in a month, after DIICOT said in November a separate fraud involving BRD and public officials caused losses of 22 million euros.

“Damages incurred by the bank were covered by provisions according to international accounting standards,” BRD said in a statement. “The damages do not affect in any way the soundness and stability of BRD.”

Volksbank’s exposure to the fraud investigated by DIICOT was of 8 million euros, it said in a statement to Reuters. The bank had notified authorities about some loans in which fake documents were used in May 2010, related to the same case. ($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Alison Williams)