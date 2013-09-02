FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three international firms file bids to buy Romanian copper
September 2, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

Three international firms file bids to buy Romanian copper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Three international companies have filed preliminary bids to buy copper concentrate from Romania’s biggest copper miner, Cupru Min, the economy ministry said on Monday.

In July, state-owned Cupru Min said it aimed to sell up to 331,890 tonnes of copper concentrate in a seven-year contract at a starting price of $6,900 per tonne.

The three firms are Turkish industrial group Yildirim Holding, Dutch-based trading house Trafigura - the world’s third biggest trader in raw materials - and London-listed Glencore .

Romania backed out of a deal last year to sell Cupru Min, which needs investment and upgrades, to Canada’s Roman Copper Corp. It has estimated reserves of 900,000 metric tonnes of copper, or about 60 percent of Romania’s estimated total.

Copper rose 2 percent on Monday as strong manufacturing data from top metals consumer China boosted optimism about metals demand prospects.

