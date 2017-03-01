FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Romania's carmaker Automobile Dacia finalises labour contract talks
March 1, 2017 / 2:31 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Romania's carmaker Automobile Dacia finalises labour contract talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Romanian carmaker Automobile Dacia, controlled by France's Renault

* Says Automobile Dacia and the Autoturisme Dacia trade union have finalised talks on a new collective labour contract.

* Says parties have agreed to hike gross wage for operators by 120 lei from Jan. 1 and by an additional 80 lei from March 1.

* Says parties have agreed to a 1,450 lei bonus payment for 2016 to be granted to all Dacia employees in May.

* Average gross wage for Dacia operators was 5,000 lei ($1,164) in 2016, "comparable to the level of average wages in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Turkey and Slovakia.

* Says goal of Renault Group in Romania is to maintain competitiveness of all activities including manufacturing at the its Romanian Mioveni plant.

Further company coverage: RENA.PA

$1 = 4.2955 lei Bucharest Newsroom

