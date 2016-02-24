FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania sells planned 500 mln euros in five-year bonds
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2016 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

Romania sells planned 500 mln euros in five-year bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Romania sold a planned 500 million euros ($548.15 million) worth of domestic bonds due in February 2021 at an average accepted yield of 1.0 percent, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Debt managers last sold five-year euro-denominated domestic bonds in August 2014 at an average accepted yield of 2.19 percent.

On Wednesday, bids totalled 1.07 billion euros. In January, the central bank lowered the minimum reserve requirements for commercial banks’ liabilities in foreign currencies, freeing up cash in the market.

So far this year, the finance ministry has sold just under 10 billion lei worth of domestic debt and has tapped 1.25 billion euros from foreign markets. ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.