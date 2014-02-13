FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania rejects bids at T-bond tender
February 13, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

Romania rejects bids at T-bond tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Romania’s finance ministry rejected all bids at a tender to sell 100 million lei ($30.28 million) in treasury bonds due in April 2023, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The ministry last sold the issue series RO1323DBN018 in January at an average yield of 5.23 percent.

Earlier this month, debt managers postponed one auction and rejected all bids at a second one as an emerging markets rout put upward pressure on yields.

Romania is in a comfortable financing position. It has pre-financed some of its needs in the second half of last year, it tapped foreign markets in January and it has a funding buffer that would cover more than five months. ($1 = 3.3021 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Matthias Williams)

