Romania sells planned 600 mln lei of Jan 2018 treasury bonds

BUCHAREST, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Romania sold a planned 600 million lei ($144.87 million) of Jan. 2018 treasury bonds on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 1.47 percent, central bank data showed. Debt managers last issued the paper in December at an average yield of 1.43 percent. Romania has issued leu currency debt worth roughly 36.4 billion lei in 2015, as well as sold 2 billion euros of 10- and 20-year eurobonds. The finance ministry plans to issue medium term notes on the foreign markets worth 3 billion euros and 48-50 billion lei worth of domestic treasury bills and bonds on the local market this year. Series: RO1418DBN040 Issue date 06/01/2016 07/12/2015 Auction date 04/01/2016 03/12/2015 Maturity 17/01/2018 17/01/2018 Avg.yield (pct) 1.47 1.43 Avg. accepted price 103.5300 103.7617 Highest accepted yield 1.50 1.45 Tail (highest yield minus average yield) 0.03 0.02 Total bids 0.99 bln 1.2 bln lei lei Allotted 600 mln 600 mln lei lei Bid-to-cover ratio 1.7 2.0 ($1 = 4.1416 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)