Romania sells planned 600 mln lei of Jan 2018 treasury bonds
January 4, 2016 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Romania sells planned 600 mln lei of Jan 2018 treasury bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Romania sold a planned 600
million lei  ($144.87 million) of Jan. 2018 treasury bonds on
Monday, with the average accepted yield at 1.47 percent, central
bank data showed.
    Debt managers last issued the paper in December at an
average yield of 1.43 percent.
    Romania has issued leu currency debt worth roughly 36.4
billion lei in 2015, as well as sold 2 billion euros of 10- and
20-year eurobonds.
    The finance ministry plans to issue medium term notes on the
foreign markets worth 3 billion euros and 48-50 billion lei
worth of domestic treasury bills and bonds on the local market
this year. 
  
 Series: RO1418DBN040                                  
 Issue date                                06/01/2016  07/12/2015
 Auction date                              04/01/2016  03/12/2015
 Maturity                                  17/01/2018  17/01/2018
 Avg.yield (pct)                             1.47        1.43
 Avg. accepted price                       103.5300    103.7617
 Highest accepted yield                      1.50        1.45
 Tail (highest yield minus average yield)    0.03        0.02
 Total bids                                 0.99 bln     1.2 bln
                                           lei         lei
 Allotted                                  600 mln     600 mln lei
                                           lei         
 Bid-to-cover ratio                          1.7         2.0
 ($1 = 4.1416 lei)

 (Reporting by Radu Marinas)

