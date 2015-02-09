FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania finmin says could tap foreign markets in H2
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 9, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Romania finmin says could tap foreign markets in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Romania will not tap foreign markets in the first half of 2015 but it may consider such a move later this year should market conditions become favourable, Finance Minister Darius Valcov said on Monday.

“Romania has an important buffer. We will not get funding from foreign markets in the first half. In the second half ... only if market conditions are highly favourable,” Valcov told reporters.

He said preliminary data showed that Romania recorded a budget surplus of 0.5 percent of gross domestic product in January, or 3.5 billion lei ($893.08 million). ($1 = 3.9190 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas; editing by Matthias Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.