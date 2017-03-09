BUCHAREST, March 9 Romania's finance ministry rejected all bids at a tender at which it wanted to sell 600 million lei ($139.43 million) worth of Feb. 2020 treasury bonds on Thursday, central bank data showed.

Debt managers last issued the paper in February at an average yield of 2.2 percent. Bids totalled 532 million lei on Thursday.

It is the second failed tender this year over fiscal uncertainty, rising inflationary pressures and external politics.

So far this year, Romania has sold just under 8.3 billion lei worth of domestic bills and bonds. ($1 = 4.3033 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)