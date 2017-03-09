BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BUCHAREST, March 9 Romania's finance ministry rejected all bids at a tender at which it wanted to sell 600 million lei ($139.43 million) worth of Feb. 2020 treasury bonds on Thursday, central bank data showed.
Debt managers last issued the paper in February at an average yield of 2.2 percent. Bids totalled 532 million lei on Thursday.
It is the second failed tender this year over fiscal uncertainty, rising inflationary pressures and external politics.
So far this year, Romania has sold just under 8.3 billion lei worth of domestic bills and bonds. ($1 = 4.3033 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates