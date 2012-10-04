FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania sells 2-yr T-bonds, yields marginally up
October 4, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Romania sells 2-yr T-bonds, yields marginally up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Romania sold 205 million lei
($58.32 million)in 2-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the
average accepted yield at 6.2 percent against 6.1 percent at a
Sept. 13 tender, central bank data showed.
    Debt managers planned to sell 400 million lei. 
    Finance ministry's domestic debt tenders have seen good
demand and falling yields last month, after the resolution of a
political crisis and after debt managers tapped international
markets, bolstering its funding buffer. 
    So far this year, the finance ministry sold 44.7 
billion lei in local currency bills and bonds.

 
   Series: RO1214DBN068  
   Issue date: 08/10/2012  
   Auction date              04/10/2012       13/09/2012  
   Avg.yield (pct)           6.20             6.10  
   Avg. accepted price      99.3868          99.5549  
   Highest accepted yield    6.24             6.10  
   Tail (highest yield       0.04             0.00  
   minus average yield)                      
   Total bids              700.36 mln lei     1.24 bln lei 
   Allotted                205.36 mln lei   300.0  mln lei  
   Bid-to-cover ratio        3.4              4.1  
 ($1 = 3.5153 lei)

 (Reporting by Radu Marinas)

