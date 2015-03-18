FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania sets 2015/16 foreign debt issuance at up to 18 bln euros
March 18, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Romania sets 2015/16 foreign debt issuance at up to 18 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, March 18 (Reuters) - Romania’s leftist government raised the maximum amount it could tap through foreign debt issues this year and next by 3 billion euros to 18 billion euros ($19.11 billion), it said on Wednesday.

“The law modifies the maximum sum to cover gross financing needs through debt issues on international capital markets from 15 billion euros to 18 billion euros, or any hard currency equivalent, during 2015-2016,” it said in a statement.

The medium term note programme (MTN) is a non-binding foreign debt issuance plan that allows the finance ministry to tap markets through standardised documents. The government also said it has removed the word “medium” from the programme because it held different conotations in Romanian and foreign legislations.

Earlier this month, Romanian debt managers requested proposals from banks for a future eurobond issue but said they they were not aiming for a specific timing. ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editibg by Radu Marinas)

