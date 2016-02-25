FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania aims to reopen Feb. 2021 euro bond issue in March
February 25, 2016 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

Romania aims to reopen Feb. 2021 euro bond issue in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Romania plans to reopen a Feb. 2021 euro-denominated domestic debt issue in March after it recorded strong demand earlier this week, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The finance ministry sold a planned 500 million euros of the issue on Wednesday at an average accepted yield of 1.0 percent, benefiting from a central bank cut in minimum reserve requirements for commercial banks’ hard currency liabilities, which released cash into the market.

“Given the high demand for this instrument in the context of rising euro liquidity as a result of redeeming a roughly 1.6 billion euro domestic debt issue on Feb. 26, the finance ministry aims to reopen the issue in March.” (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)

