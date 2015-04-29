FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania pending eurobond maturity to be longer than 10 years
April 29, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Romania pending eurobond maturity to be longer than 10 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, April 29 (Reuters) - Romania’s future eurobond issue will carry a maturity longer than 10 years, while its timing depends on favourable market conditions, the finance ministry’s treasury chief said on Wednesday.

In March, debt managers said they had requested proposals from banks for a future eurobond issue, but that they were not aiming for a specific timing.

Treasury chief Stefan Nanu said debt managers had net issuance plans worth 2 billion euros for this year.

He also said a plan to buyback and exchange medium- and long-term domestic and foreign treasuries would most likely be enforced from the second half, and that it would be handled through the central bank’s electronic platform.

Earlier this month, the government approved the debt buyback and exchange plan, which will allow for better management of refinancing risks. [ID: nL5N0XH2XA] (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Radu Marinas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
