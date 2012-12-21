FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania aims to sell debt worth 4.6 bln lei in Jan
December 21, 2012

Romania aims to sell debt worth 4.6 bln lei in Jan

BUCHAREST, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Romania plans to sell 4.6 billion lei ($1.4 billion) worth of leu currency bonds and bills in January, compared with 8.1 billion lei it sold this month, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Debt managers have sold significantly more debt than planned at tenders after a Dec. 9 parliamentary election boosted hopes of political stability, supporting the leu currency and pushing debt yields lower.

In 2012, the finance ministry has sold just over 58 billion lei in domestic debt this year, and has tapped foreign markets three times.

In January, the ministry aims to sell 1.3 billion lei in treasury bills, and 3.3 billion lei in 2-, 3-, 4-, 5- and 10-year paper. ($1 = 3.3631 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Sam Cage)

