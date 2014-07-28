FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania plans to issue debt worth 2.9 bln lei in August
July 28, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, July 28 (Reuters) - Romania aims to sell 2.9 billion lei ($888.92 million) worth of local treasury bonds and bills in August, less than the 4.42 billion it sold this month, the finance ministry said on Monday.

Debt managers also plan to issue 250 million euros in domestic euro-denominated bonds due in Jan. 2019.

Romanian debt yields have fallen sharply this year, driven by strong liquidity and low inflation, which has rekindled expectations the central bank will cut interest rates going forward.

Recent news that JP Morgan will include Romanian debt on an index for investment-grade states has fuelled demand at tenders this week and the last, and supported the Romanian leu currency.

So far this year, Romania sold 25.8 billion lei and 700 million euros in domestic debt tenders, and tapped foreign markets in the first half.

For details of the tenders, please see,, and. ($1 = 3.2624 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Matthias Williams)

