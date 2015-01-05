FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania aims to sell bonds worth 28 bln lei in 2015
January 5, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Romania aims to sell bonds worth 28 bln lei in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Romania aims to sell up to 28.1 billion lei ($7.42 billion) worth of treasury bonds with maturities of up to 15 years, and up to 12 billion lei in short-term paper on the domestic market this year, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The finance ministry also said it wants to tap foreign markets for an indicative volume range of 2.5-3 billion euros ($3.57 billion), and that it would also draw about 1.45 billion euros from a World Bank development loan.

The European Union state targets a fiscal deficit of 1.8 percent of gross domestic product this year, lower than the 2014 target of 2.2 percent. ($1 = 3.7757 lei) ($1 = 0.8400 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Radu Marinas)

