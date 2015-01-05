UPDATE 1-Romania aims to sell up to 3 bln euros in foreign debt in 2015

(Adds details)

BUCHAREST, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Romania plans to raise up to 3 billion euros ($3.57 billion) in international markets this year and will issue up to 28 billion lei ($7.42 billion) of domestic treasury bonds, the finance ministry said on Monday.

International debt issuance plans of 3 billion euros, which include potential dollar issues, are lower than last year when the government tapped markets three times to raise 2.75 billion euros and $2 billion in debt, exceeding an initial target of about 2 billion euros.

But the finance ministry said it could also start pre-financing its 2016 needs through foreign issues, pending market conditions, as it has done for the past two years.

The European Union member, which has a 4 billion euro aid deal with the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission, targets a budget deficit of 1.8 percent of gross domestic product, within EU limits.

Demand for the country’s leu-denominated debt has been strong and analysts say it could remain so as the central bank is expected to continue easing monetary policy this year.

The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low 2.75 percent last year and is seen shaving another quarter point off it when it meets on Wednesday.

It has also indicated it will continue to cut commercial banks’ minimum reserve requirements for liabilities in both leu and hard currency, freeing up liquidity.

The finance ministry also said it aims to draw 1.5 billion euros from a World Bank development loan.

Debt managers also plan to sell 10-12 billion lei in treasury bills this year. They aim to tender new benchmark 15-year issues to extend the yield curve and introduce regular three-month bill tenders to improve liquidity management.

Benchmark bond issues will be reopened to increase their size to a more liquid 2 billion euros, a move analysts said could help get a tiny secondary debt market on its feet.

Government debt redemptions will peak in the first quarter, totalling roughly 4 billion euros.

The government sold 40.6 billion lei worth of debt last year, along with 930 million euros in domestic euro tenders, in addition to its international issues.

Romania is rated investment grade at Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB- by both Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor‘s. ($1 = 0.8399 euros) ($1 = 3.7745 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas and Susan Fenton)