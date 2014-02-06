Romania rejects all bids at treasury bond tender

BUCHAREST, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Romania rejected all bids on Thursday at a tender to sell bonds due in June 2021, central bank data showed, after it postponed a treasury bill auction earlier in the week due to turbulence on emerging markets.

Like elsewhere in emerging Europe, Romanian assets have been hit by global jitters in late January, although the region has been somewhat insulated due to reletively sound economic fundamentals and close links with the recovering euro zone.

Romanian debt managers had planned to sell 600 million lei ($182.1 million). Bids totalled 922 million lei.

The finance ministry is in a comfortable financing position. It has pre-financed some of its needs in the second half of last year, it tapped foreign markets in January and it has a funding buffer that would cover more than five months. ($1 = 3.2956 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)