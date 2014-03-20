FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania sells 200 mln euros in Jan 2019 T-bond
March 20, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

Romania sells 200 mln euros in Jan 2019 T-bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, March 20 (Reuters) - Romania sold a planned 200 million euros ($278.19 million) worth of domestic euro-denominated bonds due in January 2019 at a yield of 3.30 percent, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Bids on Thursday totalled 313 million euros. Earlier this year the central bank lowered lenders’ minimum reserve requirements for liabilities in both the leu and foreign currencies, freeing up cash in the market.

In January, debt managers sold paper with a maturity of 60 months at a yield of 3.18 percent.

$1 = 0.7189 Euros Reporting by Radu Marinas

