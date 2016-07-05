"Dracula-The Music and Film" show comes to Romania

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Composer Philip Glass and the Kronos Quartet brought the "Dracula: The Music and Film" show to Romania on Monday, performing live music to a screening of the famous 1931 film in Bucharest.

Romanian members of the audience welcomed the performance, which brings back a hugely popular story based in their homeland.

"(Glass) is a great artist, and I wanted for so long to see him here in Romania," audience member Liviu Zamora said. "Secondly, I'm Romanian, and in my blood is flowing something from Dracula's blood."