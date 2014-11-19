EBRD buys 5 pct stake in Bucharest Stock Exchange

BUCHAREST, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has bought a 5 percent stake in the Bucharest Stock Exchange to help Romania strengthen its capital markets, an EBRD statement said on Wednesday.

An EBRD media adviser said the value of the transaction and the method it was conducted were confidential.

Based on current share prices, a 5 percent stake would be worth roughly 12 million lei ($3.4 million), based on Reuters calculations. The company has been listed on its own market since 2010 and has a market capitalisation of 233 million lei.

The exchange’s chief executive, Ludwik Sobolewski, has set a goal to get the bourse upgraded to emerging market status in the MSCI index from its current status as a riskier frontier market.

Initial public offerings of three major state-owned energy firms in the last year have helped raise market capitalisation to 30 billion euros, similar to levels seen in regional peers Hungary and the Czech Republic.

The Bucharest stock exchange has also been cutting trading fees and easing tight regulations that had stifled foreign investors’ access to the market.

“The Bucharest Stock Exchange aims to act as a catalyst in financing the country’s economy,” EBRD First Vice President Phil Bennett said in the statement. “As a shareholder, EBRD will assist in further development of corporate governance at the bourse and in listed companies.”

Bucharest Stock Exchange shares were trading at 30.8000 lei per share by 0940 GMT, up 0.7 percent on the day. ($1 = 3.5411 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Mark Heinrich)