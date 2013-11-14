EBRD sells remaining 1.6 pct stake in Romania's Petrom

BUCHAREST, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has sold its remaining 1.6 percent stake in Romanian oil and gas group Petrom, which is majority owned by Austria’s OMV.

“The sale represented the remainder of the Bank’s holding, with the EBRD having exited partially from its holding in November 2012,” EBRD said in a statement.

It added the exit price per share represented a small discount to Wednesday’s closing price of 0.4511 lei.

Raiffeisen Capital & Investment S.A. and Wood & Company acted as joint book runners on the placement.

The EBRD became a shareholder of Petrom in 2004 to support the company’s privatisation, with a holding of about 2 percent.

“Our exit ... is proof of Romania’s attractiveness to institutional investors. This exit forms part of the EBRD’s ongoing portfolio management and the bank remains fully committed to Romania,” Eric Rasmussen, EBRD director for natural resources said in a statement.

Petrom closed 1.13 percent down at 0.4460 lei on Thursday. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Anthony Barker)