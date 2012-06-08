FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania energy production falls in Jan-April
#Energy
June 8, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Romania energy production falls in Jan-April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Romania's energy output fell by 16.3 percent on the year in
January-April, while imports were down 0.4 percent, data from
the National Statistics Board showed on Friday.	
    Below is a breakdown of energy resources and power
production by type.	
 	
                           Jan-April 2012        Change y/y
 Energy production         10.9 mln tonnes of    -16.3 pct 
                           oil equivalent (TOE)  
 Energy imports             3.6  mln TOE          -0.4 pct 
 Power resources           20.9  TW               -7.0 pct 
 Power consumption         17.8  TW               -1.7 pct 
 Power exports              0.32 TW              -79.5 pct 
 Power production in:                            
 Thermal power plants      11.6  TW                3.1 pct 
 Hydro power plants         4.0  TW              -39.2 pct 
 Nuclear power plant        4.1  TW                1.1 pct 
 Wind parks                 0.88 TW                118.7
 	
 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)

