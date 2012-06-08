Romania energy production falls in Jan-April

Romania's energy output fell by 16.3 percent on the year in January-April, while imports were down 0.4 percent, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday. Below is a breakdown of energy resources and power production by type. Jan-April 2012 Change y/y Energy production 10.9 mln tonnes of -16.3 pct oil equivalent (TOE) Energy imports 3.6 mln TOE -0.4 pct Power resources 20.9 TW -7.0 pct Power consumption 17.8 TW -1.7 pct Power exports 0.32 TW -79.5 pct Power production in: Thermal power plants 11.6 TW 3.1 pct Hydro power plants 4.0 TW -39.2 pct Nuclear power plant 4.1 TW 1.1 pct Wind parks 0.88 TW 118.7 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)