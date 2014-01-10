FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania final GDP expands 4.1 pct y/y in Q3-stats
January 10, 2014

Romania final GDP expands 4.1 pct y/y in Q3-stats

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Romania's economy 
grew by 4.1 percent in the third quarter, driven by exports and
a bumper harvest, final official data showed on Friday,
confirming an earlier estimate.
    The National Statistics Board said July-September gross
domestic product expanded 1.6 percent on a quarterly basis.
    Final consumption was revised downwards, falling -0.1
percent year-on-year instead of rising 0.6 percent as a 
previous preliminary figure showed.
    Romania, the European Union's second-poorest state, has a
two-year precautionary aid-deal with the International Monetary
Fund and the European Commission, its third since 2009.
    The latest Reuters poll of analysts showed the economy was
expected to grow 2.6 percent overall in 2013. 
    
    KEY DATA 
                        Q3 (Y/Y)    Q3 (Q/Q)    Q2 (Y/Y)
 REAL GDP                4.1         1.6         1.5
 Final consumption      -0.1         0.1         0.3
 Gross fixed capital    -4.1        -0.2        -2.9
 formation                                      
 Exports of goods and   21.7         4.5        14.5
 services                                       
 Imports of goods and    8.0         4.8         0.1
 services                                       
                                                
 Agriculture            24.6         0.9        17.7
 Industry                7.0         1.7         5.0
 Construction            3.8         2.6        -4.5
 
 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
