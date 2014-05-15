FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania economy rises 3.8 pct y/y in Q1, beats expectations
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Romania economy rises 3.8 pct y/y in Q1, beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, May 15 (Reuters) - Romania’s economy grew by 3.8 percent in the first quarter, exceeding expectations, a flash estimate from the national statistics board showed on Thursday, likely driven by strong industrial output and exports.

The European Union state saw its economy advance by a more than expected 5.4 percent in the last quarter of last year, one of the bloc’s highest growth rates. The country has a two-year precautionary aid-deal led by the International Monetary Fund.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the economy to rise 3.1 percent on the year and 0.2 percent on the quarter in January-March. On Wednesday, Budget Minister Liviu Voinea said he expected first-quarter growth to top 3.5 percent, adding the rate should exceed 4 percent for the full year.

The statistics board will release a preliminary GDP data breakdown on June 6. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
