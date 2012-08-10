Romania industrial output down 0.4 pct m/m in June

BUCHAREST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Romania's adjusted industrial output fell 0.4 percent on the month in June and was up 1.4 percent on the year, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday. Following is a table of the latest industrial output figures adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT JUNE* MAY change mth/mth (pct) -0.4 -0.6 change yr/yr 1.4 -0.2 mining mth/mth 4.5 2.3 mining yr/yr 3.9 -2.8 manufacturing mth/mth -1.1 -0.5 manufacturing yr/yr -0.1 0.0 energy mth/mth -4.7 -1.6 energy yr/yr 6.7 4.7 *Provisional data. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)