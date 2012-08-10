FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania industrial output down 0.4 pct m/m in June
August 10, 2012 / 7:05 AM / 5 years ago

Romania industrial output down 0.4 pct m/m in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Romania's adjusted industrial
output fell 0.4 percent on the month in June and was
up 1.4 percent on the year, data from the National Statistics
Board showed on Friday.     
    Following is a table of the latest industrial output figures
adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days. 
 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT          JUNE*        MAY
 change mth/mth (pct)        -0.4        -0.6
 change yr/yr                 1.4        -0.2
 mining mth/mth               4.5         2.3
 mining yr/yr                 3.9        -2.8
 manufacturing mth/mth       -1.1        -0.5
 manufacturing yr/yr         -0.1         0.0
 energy mth/mth              -4.7        -1.6
 energy yr/yr                 6.7         4.7
 *Provisional data. 

 (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
