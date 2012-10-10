Romania industrial output falls in August

BUCHAREST, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Romania's adjusted industrial output fell 1.1 percent on the month in August and was down 1.1 percent year-on-year, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday. Following is a table of the latest industrial output figures adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT AUG JULY change mth/mth (pct) -1.1 1.1 change yr/yr -1.1 1.9 mining mth/mth 0.1 -2.4 mining yr/yr 2.7 5.5 manufacturing mth/mth -0.7 1.3 manufacturing yr/yr -1.5 0.6 energy mth/mth -0.2 0.3 energy yr/yr 1.5 9.6 (Reporting by Sam Cage and Ioana Patran)