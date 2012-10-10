FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania industrial output falls in August
October 10, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Romania industrial output falls in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Romania's adjusted industrial
output fell 1.1 percent on the month in August and
was down 1.1 percent year-on-year, data from the National
Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.     
    Following is a table of the latest industrial output figures
adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days. 
 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT            AUG        JULY
 change mth/mth (pct)        -1.1         1.1
 change yr/yr                -1.1         1.9
 mining mth/mth               0.1        -2.4
 mining yr/yr                 2.7         5.5
 manufacturing mth/mth       -0.7         1.3 
 manufacturing yr/yr         -1.5         0.6
 energy mth/mth              -0.2         0.3
 energy yr/yr                 1.5         9.6
 
 (Reporting by Sam Cage and Ioana Patran)

