8 months ago
Romania's leftist PSD says to start government talk with ALDE
#Market News
December 11, 2016 / 8:24 PM / 8 months ago

Romania's leftist PSD says to start government talk with ALDE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Romania's leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD) will start talks to form a parliamentary majority with its long-time ally, ALDE, its leader Liviu Dragnea said on Sunday.

"In the coming days, PSD and ALDE will begin discussions in order to form a new majority in parliament ... Today's vote clearly indicates Romanians' choice for a future government," Dragnea said in a statement in English.

Exit polls showed the PSD winning some 46 percent of votes in a parliamentary election on Sunday, and ALDE garnering about 6 percent. (Reporting by Radu Marinas)

