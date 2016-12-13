FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Romania's president calls parties for government consultations
December 13, 2016 / 10:34 AM / 8 months ago

Romania's president calls parties for government consultations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis called political parties for a first round of consultations on Wednesday on forming a new government following Sunday's national election.

The Social Democrat Party won the ballot with just under 46 percent of votes in both houses of parliament, official results from more than 99 percent of polling stations showed. It is in pole position to form the new government after its long-time ally ALDE secured about 6 percent.

Iohannis, who has said has said he will refuse to accept any candidate with a criminal record for prime minister, told reporters: "Integrity criteria in appointing the prime minister remain in place."

Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea, who has remained in his post despite being found guilty of electoral fraud earlier this year, received a two-year suspended jail sentence. (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; editing by John Stonestreet)

