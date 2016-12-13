FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Romanian election winner says won't attend president's consultations
#Market News
December 13, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 8 months ago

Romanian election winner says won't attend president's consultations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Romania's leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD), which won national elections, will not attend political consultations with the country's president on Wednesday, its leader said.

"We had a discussion in the party. We cannot honour the president's invitation for tomorrow ... while the old parliament is still in place," Liviu Dragnea told reporters on Tuesday.

"We cannot come up with a proposal for prime minister until the new parliament is validated."

President Klaus Iohannis strongly suggested earlier on Tuesday he would not accept Dragnea as prime minister due to his criminal record.

Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza lie; editing by John Stonestreet

