Romania PM Ponta concedes defeat in presidential election
November 16, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

Romania PM Ponta concedes defeat in presidential election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta conceded defeat in the presidential election on Sunday, although exit polls had shown an unclear result and the first results were not due for release until 0000 GMT.

Ponta had comfortably beaten his opponent, centre-right mayor Klaus Iohannis, in the first round on Nov 2, and led opinion polls ahead of Sunday’s vote.

“I called Mr Iohannis and I congratulated him,” Ponta told reporters.

Reporting by Radu-Sorin Marinas and Radu Sigheti; editing by Matthias Williams

