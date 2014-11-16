FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania PM says won't resign after presidential election defeat
November 16, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Romania PM says won't resign after presidential election defeat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Victor Ponta ruled out resigning after he abruptly conceded defeat in Romania’s presidential election on Sunday night, and said his ruling alliance would continue until parliamentary elections due in 2016.

“I reject any rumours that I will resign as long as none of my colleagues has asked me to do so,” Ponta told a local television station. “I have no reason to resign.”

Ponta had comfortably beaten his opponent, centre-right mayor Klaus Iohannis, in the first round on Nov 2, and led opinion polls ahead of Sunday’s vote.

Reporting by Radu-Sorin Marinas; editing by Matthias Williams

