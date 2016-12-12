FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania's Social Democrats win parliamentary election with 45 pct -partial results
December 12, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 8 months ago

Romania's Social Democrats win parliamentary election with 45 pct -partial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Romania's leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD) won Sunday's parliamentary election with about 45 percent of votes in both houses of parliament, official partial results from more than 60 percent of polling stations showed on Monday.

The centre-right National Liberal Party (PNL) was trailing on about 20 percent, results by the Central Electoral Bureau showed.

The Save Romania Union party got 9.3 percent, followed by long-time PSD ally ALDE and the ethnic Hungarians UDMR party with about 6 percent each, and the PMP party of former president Traian Basescu with 5.2-5.5 percent. (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; editing by John Stonestreet)

