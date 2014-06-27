FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania's Electrica raise 1.95 bln lei in IPO
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Romania's Electrica raise 1.95 bln lei in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, June 27 (Reuters) - Romanian power supplier Electrica raised 1.95 billion lei ($603.96 million) in an initial public offering on Bucharest and London stock exchanges of a 51 percent stake, with final pricing at the low end of a previously indicated range, its listing advisers said on Friday.

The leftist government agreed to the IPO, Romania’s first so far this year, under a 4 billion euros aid deal led by the International Monetary Fund.

The final price was set at 11 lei ($3.41) per share and $13.66 per global depository receipt (GDR), which will trade in London. The government had set a price range of between 11 and 13.5 lei per share for the Electrica offering.

Citigroup C.N, Raiffeisen and Societe Generale advised on the listing. ($1 = 3.2287 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.